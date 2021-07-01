Krispy Kreme shares slip in opening Nasdaq trade

Krispy Kreme Inc. shares fell 4.11% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday.

Shares of the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based doughnut chain opened for trading at $16.30 after pricing at $17 on Wednesday evening. They were expected to price between $21 and $24 apiece.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DNUT KRISPY KREME INC COM USD0.01 18.48 +2.18 +13.37%

Krispy Kreme’s sale of almost 27 million shares would have raised $640 million at the high end of the range and given the company a market value of $3.86 billion.

Thursday’s initial public offering is the second time Krispy Kreme has gone public.

The company previously went public in April 2000 and was taken private by German conglomerate JAB Holding in 2016.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.