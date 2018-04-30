Korean Air heiress apologies before police questioning

article

A Korean Air heiress apologized for causing trouble in her first public appearance as a suspect in an abuse of power case Tuesday as public calls urging her family to resign grow.

Former Korean Air Senior Vice President Cho Hyun-min, 35, appeared to be fighting back tears as she said she was sorry while surrounded by reporters outside police offices in an appearance that broadcast live.

"I'm sorry for causing troubles," Cho said and then bowed her head. Cho repeated the phrase when a reporter asked her thoughts on the growing pressure on her family to resign and an upcoming rally by Korean Air employees protesting the family's abuse of power.

Cho oversaw marketing and commercials at the South Korean flag carrier until her father announced the resignation over the scandal last month.

Her older sister had gained worldwide notoriety for an onboard tantrum that forced a plane to return to an airport gate in 2014.

Cho faces a police investigation for allegedly throwing a drink at a business meeting with an ad agency. She earlier had apologized on Facebook while defending her actions as a result of passion.

The scandal snowballed to engulf the Cho family as Korean Air employees made tips about other alleged wrongdoing by the family, who is a minority shareholder in South Korea's largest airline, a publicly listed company. The tips alleged physical violence was carried out against workers who angered the family.

Other tips alleged the family bought luxury items abroad and evaded tariffs by presenting the imported items as Korean Air aircraft components. Korea Customs Service is investigating the allegations of smuggling and tariff evasion.

The family's alleged abuse of power has angered the Korean public as local media reported leaked voice recordings and videos purporting to be Cho family members mistreating Korean Air employees.

The local JTBC television network showed a silent video clip of a woman hitting an individual bowing her head down and another man trying to stop the woman. The JTBC said the woman appeared to be Cho's mother and the wife of the Korean Air chairman.

Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho had tried to appease the public by announcing the resignation of his two daughters from executive positions last month.

Older daughter Cho Hyun-ah was notorious for the "nut rage" incident in which she got angry when a first-class flight attendant served her nuts in a bag instead of on a dish. Cho Hyun-ah was the head of the airline's cabin service at the time. The plane was forced to return to the gate at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.

She was released from jail after South Korea's appeals court suspended her prison term for coercion and obstruction of business.