Kohl's quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. – Kohl's Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $14 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had a profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.

Kohl's expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.20 per share.

Kohl's shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed almost 10%. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.