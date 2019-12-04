Expand / Collapse search
Philanthropy

Kohl’s to gift over $3M for American families this holiday season

Kohl's asks associates to identify nonprofit organizations near and dear to their hearts

By FOXBusiness
Kohl’s is getting into the holiday spirit by donating $3.2 million in grants to over 300 nonprofit organizations dedicated to family health and wellness across America.

The department store giant’s second annual National Giving Program was announced Tuesday and offers associates an opportunity to support charitable causes and organizations in their respective communities with grant nominations.

“Once again, we asked our associates to identify the nonprofit organizations that are near and dear to their hearts,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We are thankful to honor those who work diligently to support the health and wellness of children and families nationwide.”

“On behalf of the entire company, we are honored to celebrate and support this group of deserving organizations that are addressing vital needs in communities across the country every single day.”

Each nonprofit grant recipient will receive $10,000 from Kohl’s National Giving Program, which will support continued efforts to help local families.

South Texas Food Bank, Florida Epilepsy Services, Girls Inc. of Shelbyville and Shelby County, and Dogs4Diabetics are just a few handpicked organizations that will benefit from the five-figure donation.

Funds for the giving program are sourced from Kohl’s Cares, a philanthropic initiative that donates 100 percent of net profits from the sale of children’s books and plush toys.

Outside of grants, the Kohl’s National Giving Program is also celebrating the holidays by supporting a Season of Giving Program where associates are gifting $200,000 in monetary donations, 7,000 pounds of food and 1,500 toys to more than 20 organizations.

