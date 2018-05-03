Kellogg's sales rise 5%, top estimates

(Reuters) - Kellogg Co's sales rose for the third consecutive quarter as the maker of Corn Flakes and Fruit Loops benefited from consumers shifting toward healthier food.

Continue Reading Below

Kellogg said https://bit.ly/2jnkSRU on Thursday net sales rose 4.7 percent to $3.40 billion in the three months ended March 31, topping analysts' estimate of $3.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $444 million, or $1.27 per share, from $266 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)