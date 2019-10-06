Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

At least 4 dead in Kansas City bar shooting, multiple hospitalized

By FOXBusiness
close
Multiple people are dead and more injured after a gunman opened fire an a Kansas City, Kansas bar.video

Breaking KS City shooting

Multiple people are dead and more injured after a gunman opened fire an a Kansas City, Kansas bar.

Four people are dead and five others injured after police say a suspect opened fire at a downtown Kansas City bar early Sunday morning.

Continue Reading Below

According to FOX affiliate WDAF-TV, police responded to the Tequila KC bar around 1:30 a.m. local time.

The bar is reportedly a private-member only club. Its website describes the business as a "neighborhood bar with cold drinks and cool people."

Police were still searching for the suspect Sunday morning, and were unsure if multiple people were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.