Texas AG says Juul marketing probe is 'wide open'

Juul is facing a multistate investigation over its marketing strategy.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading a bilateral 39-state probe into Juul’s marketing practices, alleging that the electronic cigarette company is targeting underage users.

Paxton told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that the states will investigate the effects of the products, how Juul has marketed them to kids, nicotine content and the company's claims on effectiveness and safety for helping people quit smoking.

“We've had obviously kids that had been harmed by this,” he said.

According to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey on e-cigarette use, more than 5 million U.S. middle and high school students currently use e-cigarettes, which is defined as having used the product within the last 30 days.

Paxton said Juul will have a hard time proving that it is not promoting its products to children.

Vaping-related illnesses have claimed dozens of lives and caused nearly 3,000 hospitalizations across 50 states and two U.S. territories, according to the latest statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Paxton also wants to know the health effects and what the long-term consequences are for everyone.

Additionally, with marijuana vaping among teens on the rise, Paxton added that the “investigation will go where it needs to go” if the products are found to be associated with the illegal drug.

“We haven’t limited this investigation, it’s wide open right now,” he said.

In December, President Trump signed legislation that raised the legal age for buying tobacco products to 21 from 18.

FOX Business’ Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.

