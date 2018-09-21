Judges signal they'll revive Sarah Palin defamation lawsuit

A federal appeals panel seems poised to reinstate a defamation lawsuit Sarah Palin brought against The New York Times.

A three-judge panel found it unusual that a judge tossed the lawsuit last year after hearing testimony from a single witness.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard oral arguments Friday. It didn't immediately rule.

The onetime Republican vice presidential nominee sued the newspaper over an editorial titled "America's Lethal Politics."

The editorial was published in June 2017 after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers in Virginia, wounding U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

The Times' editorial was corrected twice when readers complained that it appeared to blame a political action committee belonging to Palin for "political incitement."

The lawsuit was thrown out after the Times' editorial page editor testified.