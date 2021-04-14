Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

JPMorgan profit surges as bank releases cash set aside for bad loans

Markets revenue rose 25% to $9.1B

close
FOX Business' Susan Li on Archegos Capital blow out video

Archegos blowout could cost global banks billions: JP Morgan

FOX Business' Susan Li on Archegos Capital blow out

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported first-quarter profit spiked nearly 400% after the bank released cash that had been set aside to cover bad loans. 

The New York-based lender earned $14.3 billion, or $4.50 per share, as revenue rose 14% year over year to $33.12 billion. The company was helped by favorable comparisons after having to build up reserves in the year-ago period to protect against the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

COINBASE IPO, CRYPTO’S FIRST: WHAT TO KNOW  

JPMorgan released $5.2 billion of reserves during the quarter, decreasing the size of its buffer to $26 billion. 

Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting JPMorgan to earn $3.10 per share on revenue of $30.52 billion.

The results reflect a "strong underlying performance across our businesses, partially driven by a rapidly improving economy," CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement. 

JPMorgan shares were little changed following the results. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 152.87 -1.11 -0.72%

Markets revenue rose 25% from a year ago to $9.1 billion. Fixed-income trading revenue rose 15% to $5.8 billion, driven by strong performance in securitized products and credit. Equities trading revenue jumped 47% to $3.3 billion.

The company also benefited from record issuance of special purpose acquisition companies, which saw more activity during the first three months of the year than in all of the record-breaking 2020. The firm reported investment banking revenue rose 222% from last year to $2.9 billion. 

Assets under management jumped 28% to $2.8 trillion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

JPMorgan maintained its 90-cent per share dividend.

Shares were up 21% this year through Tuesday versus the S&P 500's 10% gain. 