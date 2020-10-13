JPMorgan trading surge boosts earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported third-quarter profit rose 4%, boosted by strong trading results as global markets recovered from their coronavirus-induced plunge.

The New York-based lender, the largest in the U.S., earned $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, outpacing the $2.23 that analysts surveyed by Refintive were expecting. Revenue slipped 0.2% to $29.94 billion, still higher than the $28.29 billion analysts anticipated.

The investment banking business "continues to be a big driver of firm performance with markets revenue up 30% and global investment banking fees up 9%," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

Markets revenue totaled $6.6 billion as equity trading grew 32% while fixed-income trading rose 29% amid strength in commodities, credit and securitized products. The firm raked in $2.2 billion of investment banking fees.

Assets under management rose 16% to $2.6 trillion.

JPMorgan finished the quarter with $34 billion of credit reserves and $1.3 trillion of liquidity.

The bank maintained its 90-cent per share dividend after warning the payment could be cut if conditions were to meaningfully worsen.