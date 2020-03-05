JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering from emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is recovering from emergency heart surgery the company disclosed Thursday evening.

JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 113.97 -5.88 -4.91%

Co-Presidents and Chief Operating Officers Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith released a statement to employees and shareholders:

"We want to let you know that Jamie experienced an acute aortic dissection this morning. He underwent successful emergency heart surgery to repair the dissection. The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful. He is awake, alert and recovering well.

Our Lead Director, Lee Raymond, said today, “Our Board has been fully briefed on these developments and has asked Daniel and Gordon to lead the company during this period, as Jamie recuperates. We have exceptional leaders across our businesses and functions – led by our outstanding CEO and Co-Presidents. Our company will move forward together with confidence as we continue to serve our customers, clients, communities and shareholders.”

As Co-Presidents and Chief Operating Officers, we have been working hand-in-hand with Jamie and the Board over the past two years to help lead our company. This is in addition to directly running the firm’s Corporate & Investment Bank and Consumer & Community Banking businesses, which represent the majority of the firm’s businesses. We have also been deeply involved in all of the critical firmwide functions.

Just last week, the firm hosted our Investor Day, where we provided comprehensive updates on our strategy and priorities going forward. We will continue to execute on all of these plans.

As we always have done, this is a time for all of us to stay focused on our important responsibilities. We know you all join us in wishing Jamie our very best and a smooth and speedy recovery"

Daniel and Gordon

Dimon is one of, if not, the most well-respected banking CEOs in the world. The bank just reported record results for the fourth quarter.

JPMORGAN REPORTS RECORD $36.4 BILLION PROFIT

He is also a cancer survivor.

In 2014, Dimon had a battle with throat cancer. He underwent a six-day chemotherapy treatment in which he had to have his head bolted to a table for his treatment to be completed. Of the experience, he told Vanity Fair, "Your throat hurts. You have no appetite. Everything tastes just absolutely terrible. So you literally just search for the foods that you can get down."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.