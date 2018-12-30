Journalist group says year's 94 killings end recent decline

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, May 31, 2018, a man carries a portrait of slain journalist Hector Gonzalez Antonio as his daughter, left, mourns during his funeral in Mexico City. Gonzalez, who worked with the national newspaper Excelsior, was found beaten to death in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of the state that shares a border with Texas. The International Federation of Journalists says in a report set for release Monday Dec. 31, 2018, that 11 Mexico journalists were killed, among 94 people working in the media industry killed this year, 12 more than in 2017.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, FILE)

An international trade association says killings of journalists and news media staff rose again in 2018 following an overall decline during the past half- dozen years.

The International Federation of Journalists said in an annual report set for release on Monday that the number of media industry workers slain around the world rose to 94, 12 more than in 2017.

Before the now-ended downward trend, the news industry saw 121 staff killings in 2012 and as many as 155 in 2006.

The deadliest country for people who work in the news media this year was Afghanistan, where 16 of the killings occurred. Mexico was next, with 11. Yemen had nine media slayings and Syria eight in 2018.