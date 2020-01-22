Expand / Collapse search
Johnson & Johnson misses revenue estimates as blockbuster drugs disappoint

Sales of its blockbuster psoriasis medicine Stelara and cancer drug Imbruvica fell short of expectations

Reuters
Deadly contagion in China spreads to the US

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar updates FOX Business' Lou Dobbs on the first U.S. case of coronavirus found in Washington state.

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson narrowly missed quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday as sales of its blockbuster psoriasis medicine Stelara and cancer drug Imbruvica fell short of expectations.

Revenue at J&J's pharmaceuticals unit, which also makes antidepressant Spravato and plaque psoriasis drug Tremfya, rose 3.5% to $10.55 billion in the fourth quarter, missing the average estimate of $10.63 billion, according to two analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The company said it expects full-year 2020 adjusted earnings per share in the range $8.95 to $9.10.

JNJJOHNSON & JOHNSON149.27+0.10+0.07%

Litigation expenses fell to $264 million in the fourth quarter, from $1.29 billion a year ago.

J&J's net earnings rose to $4.01 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter, from $3.04 billion, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.88 per share, beating the average analyst estimate by a cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total sales rose 1.7% to $20.75 billion, also coming in below the average estimate of $20.80 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

