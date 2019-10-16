Expand / Collapse search
Johnson & Johnson $100M talcum powder verdict overturned, but 'not on the merits': Judge Napolitano

By FOXBusiness
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses the talcum powder lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson. video

J&J wins talc verdict, but not on merits: Napolitano

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses the talcum powder lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson.

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said the Missouri appeals court decision to reverse a $110 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a talcum powder case which allegedly caused a Virginia woman’s ovarian cancer is a victory for the medical device company but "not on the merits."

The decision should have been made before the case went to trial, he said on “Mornings with Maria,” because they found out that the Superior Court in St. Louis didn’t have jurisdiction since the product was made in Georgia.

"This is really crazy," he said.

JNJJOHNSON & JOHNSON135.75+2.91+2.19%

Judge Napolitano said that the woman can still sue J&J if she wants to in the right state. But the harm is "probably not" worth $100 million.

"J&J seems to be immune to this thing," he added.

