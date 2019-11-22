Joe Piscopo sizing up New Jersey Gov. Murphy in gubernatorial race

Comedian-turned-talk show host Joe Piscopo is mulling a bid for governor of New Jersey if the state's Democratic incumbent, Phil Murphy, runs for re-election.

“I would as a sense of duty,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Friday.

Murphy was elected in 2017 with 56 percent of the vote but has not yet declared whether he will run.

However, when Piscopo noted that it would be hard to compete with Murphy’s massive cash flow. The former Goldman Sachs exec earned more than $2.2 million in 2018, a summary of his tax returns showed. A year earlier, he reported an income of $6.8 million.

Even so, the "Saturday Night Live" alum said he’s not dismissing the notion because of his moral standards. When people call into his radio show, they care about what’s going on and understand the criticisms, he said.

“The people that listen, the people that [are] watching are very dedicated -- love this country -- they really do. They are very concerned,” he said, adding that he's "a die-hard patriot.”

The New Jersey gubernatorial election will take place on Nov. 2, 2021.

