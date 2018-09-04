Jobs, tariffs and the Supreme Court headline the week ahead

Many events and reports will be crammed into this holiday shortened week.

Wall street goes back to work on Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday, with a series of economic reports and events leading up to the big event of the week, the monthly jobs report on Friday.

Automakers will release their sales numbers for August throughout the day.

Other economic data includes reports on manufacturing and construction.

The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh will begin Tuesday. The hearings are expected to take three or four days.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in "Challenges on Central Banking" roundtable before the Central Bank of Argentina.

On Wednesday, traders will get the latest report on the July trade deficit.

The spotlight will be on Capitol Hill as Facebook, Google and Twitter return to talk about censorship and election interference.

The markets will also be listening to Fed speeches from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic and New York Fed President John C. Williams.

The economic calendar starts to get crowed on Thursday. The first of the week’s labor-related reports is released in the form of the ADP report on private sector hiring.

Traders will also get the weekly report on jobless claims as well as the latest data on services.

The markets may react on Thursday, which is the day that the latest round of duties are scheduled to be applied to Chinese goods. The latest round were initially proposed at 10 percent, but President Trump directed USTR to consider raising them to 25 percent in response to Chinese retaliation.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John C. Williams sits with Paul Tesluk, dean of the University at Buffalo School of Management, for a fireside chat focused on the regional and national economy and the New York Fed's outreach efforts.

Earnings will be released by Barnes & Noble, Dell Technologies, Lands’ End and Navistar.

Thursday night is the start of the NFL season as the Falcons meet the Super Bowl Champion Eagles.

Friday ends the week with the focus on the biggest economic report of the month, the August employment report.

And Fed speakers include Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren and Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta J. Mester.