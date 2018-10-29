Jobs and earnings dominate the week ahead

The flood of 3Q earnings slows down a bit this week, but there’s no shortage of big names out with results.

Continue Reading Below

They include 6 Dow stocks and 130 companies in the S&P 500, or one-quarter of the benchmark index.

Among the highlights are Facebook, GE and Aetna on Tuesday; GM on Wednesday; Apple, DowDuPont, Starbucks and CBS on Thursday; and Alibaba, ExxonMobil and Berkshire Hathaway on Friday.

Friday will also have the biggest economic report of the month with the October Employment Report.

Monday’s earnings focus will be on Bloomin’ Brands and First Data.

Traders will also be listening to comments from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans as he makes opening remarks at the Sixth Annual Summit on Regional Competitiveness.

Advertisement

Investors will also examine the latest data on personal income and spending.

Moving into Tuesday, Apple will hold an event revealing updates to the Mac and iPad.

Earnings include Aetna, AutoNation, Coca-Cola, General Electric, MasterCard, and Pfizer before the start of trading.

Amgen, eBay, Electronic Arts, Facebook report after the close of the markets.

In the middle of the week, traders will examine the Case-Shiller home price report for August. The latest report on consumer confidence will also be released.

General Motors leads an earnings parade that include Kellogg, Sprint and YUM! Brands in the morning and AIG, Allstate and Express Scripts in the afternoon.

The first employment-related report of the week will be released in the form of ADP’s report on private sector hiring.

The big report on Thursday will be earnings from Apple after the markets close.

Other companies reporting on Thursday will be Cigna, DowDuPont, New York Times, CBS, Kraft Heinz, MetLife, Motorola Solutions and Starbucks.

The Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision.

And Federal Reserve Bank of New York Executive Vice President Kevin Stiroh speaks at the Financial Times U.S. Banking Forum.

Economic reports include Jobless claims and ISM Manufacturing.

The week wraps up with the biggest report of the month. The government will release the October Employment Report.

Traders will also examine the data in the latest trade deficit report.

Earnings include Alibaba, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Berkshire Hathaway.