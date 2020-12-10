Expand / Collapse search
853,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

Economists expected 725,000 new claims

EmployBridge chief workforce analyst Joanie Courtney says transportation and logistics jobs have been going up due to an increase in ecommerce and online shopping and also points to jobs in the IT and health care industries. video

EmployBridge chief workforce analyst Joanie Courtney says transportation and logistics jobs have been going up due to an increase in ecommerce and online shopping and also points to jobs in the IT and health care industries.

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and governments ordering stricter measures to help slow the spread of the virus.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show 853,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims in the week ended Dec. 5, more than the 725,000 that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Continuing claims, meanwhile, rose by 230,000 to 5.757 million, larger than the 5.335 million that was anticipated.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.