853,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and governments ordering stricter measures to help slow the spread of the virus.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show 853,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims in the week ended Dec. 5, more than the 725,000 that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Continuing claims, meanwhile, rose by 230,000 to 5.757 million, larger than the 5.335 million that was anticipated.

