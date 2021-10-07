Job openings, inflation data, JPMorgan earnings and Blue Origin liftoff top week ahead

The upcoming week will be jam-packed with economic data, bank earnings and another Blue Origin space milestone.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34746.25 -8.69 -0.03% SP500 S&P 500 4391.34 -8.42 -0.19% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14579.537317 -74.48 -0.51%

Stocks finished lower on Friday after the September jobs report missed Wall Street estimates. The U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs, well below the 500,000 expected by economists surveyed by Refinitiv.

Oil will also be in focus as it briefly topped $80 per barrel on Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 55.47 +0.11 +0.20%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 10/11

It is Columbus Day and while the stock market will be open for normal trading hours, the bond market will be closed.

It will also be quiet for earnings and economic data, still, investors will hear from Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans, who will deliver introductory remarks before the 2021 Lawrence R. Klein Award ceremony.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % T AT&T, INC. 26.77 -0.32 -1.18% MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 247.70 -0.62 -0.25%

Other notable events on Monday include the deadline for most AT&T management and all Deloitte employees to be fully vaccinated. McDonald's is also expected to reopen its corporate offices on Monday after pushing back its reopening date from Sept. 7 to allow its workers to get vaccinated.

Tuesday 10/12

The headline report on Tuesday will be the JOLTS report, the latest data on job openings, and the National Federation of Independent Business' business optimism index.

Earnings will ramp up on Tuesday with Fastenal before the market open and SMART Global Holdings after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FAST FASTENAL CO. 52.72 0.00 0.00% SGH SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS 44.07 -0.64 -1.43%

In addition, G20 leaders will hold an extraordinary meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, the Tax Foundation and European Tax Policy Forum will hold a virtual conference on the implications of a global tax system, Food Lion will host open interviews at more than 1,100 stores and Lucid Motors will also hold a special DreamDrive event.

Wednesday 10/13

Hump day will kickoff major earnings with BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, First Republic Bank, and Delta Airlines on the docket for Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BLK BLACKROCK, INC. 844.40 +2.05 +0.24% JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 170.22 +0.13 +0.08% FRC FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA) 204.03 +1.10 +0.54% DAL DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 43.38 -0.30 -0.69%

As for economic data, investors will take in the consumer price index and Core CPI, the latest FOMC minutes and weekly mortgage applications.

It is also a big day for 90-year-old "Star Trek" icon William Shatner, who will blast off with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin for the aerospace company's second suborbital spaceflight.

New Shepard's NS-18 mission was originally slated to liftoff from the aerospace company's Launch Site One in West Texas at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday. However, the flight has been pushed back to Wednesday due to forecasted winds.

Joining Shatner on the spaceflight will be Blue Origin vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, former NASA engineer and Planet Labs co-founder Dr. Chris Boshuizen and Medidata co-founder and Dassault Systèmes vice chair of life sciences and healthcare Glen de Vries.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 208.31 -2.44 -1.16%

In addition, EU regulators are expected to rule on semiconductor chip manufacturer Nvidia's $54 billion planned takeover of British chip designer Arm.

Thursday 10/14

Thursday will be the busiest day for earnings, with Bank of America, Citigroup, Domino's Pizza, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group, US Bancorp, Walgreens Boot Alliance, Wells Fargo and Alcoa all set to report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 44.34 +0.22 +0.50% C CITIGROUP, INC. 72.35 +0.16 +0.22% DPZ DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC. 480.32 -2.39 -0.50% MS MORGAN STANLEY 100.04 +1.24 +1.26% UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, INC. 408.46 +3.76 +0.93% USB U.S. BANCORP 62.33 +0.45 +0.73% WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 47.38 -0.47 -0.98% WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 48.00 +0.24 +0.50% AA ALCOA CORP. 46.03 -1.02 -2.17%

As for economic data, investors will be watching the producer price index, the latest data on initial and continuing jobless claims, and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA, INC. 304.91 -4.45 -1.44% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 160.93 -0.41 -0.25%

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson will also be in focus as the Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet on Thursday and Friday to discuss whether to administer booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 18 years or older.

Friday 10/15

Wrapping up the week will be earnings from Goldman Sachs, J.B. Hunt, PNC Financial Services and Prologis.

For economic data watch for import and export prices, retail sales, business inventories, the Empire State manufacturing survey, and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 392.81 +2.19 +0.56% JBHT J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. 169.78 -3.27 -1.89% PNC THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. 202.76 +0.96 +0.48% PLD PROLOGIS, INC. 128.53 -0.85 -0.66%

Friday also marks the deadline to file extended 2020 federal tax returns.