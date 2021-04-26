Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Alba’s wellness brand Honest Co. could be valued at over $1.5 billion

IPO will go to market with 25.81 million shares priced between $14 and $17 per share

Jessica Alba’s wellness brand The Honest Company Inc. could be valued at nearly $1.5 billion.

The Honest Co., a clean beauty, baby product and household company, set the terms of its initial public offering on Monday offering a total of 25.81 million shares expected to price between $14 and $17 per share. 

Jessica Alba’s wellness brand The Honest Company Inc. could be valued at nearly $1.5 billion. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images) (Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles-based company is slated to list on the Nasdaq and would trade under the stock ticker "HNST." Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Jeffries are leading the offering. 

JESSICA ALBA'S THE HONEST CO. EXPLORING SALE: REPORT 

The "Fantastic Four" actress founded Honest in 2011 selling products like prenatal vitamins, baby products, shampoo and other household items said to be made with clean ingredients and advertised as better alternatives to synthetic chemicals. Alba’s product line is sold at thousands of retail locations including at stores like Target, Costco and on Amazon, among others. 

The company has faced some setbacks along the way. In 2016, a lawsuit was filed against the company claiming it "falsely" labeled its cleaning products as natural accusing the brand of using harsh chemicals. 