Jennifer Lopez, Coach join forces in 2020

Award-winning entertainer and fashion icon Jennifer Lopez is kicking off the new year as the new global face of Coach.

The fashion house, owned by Tapestry Inc., and Lopez took to social media Tuesday to officially announce their partnership beginning in 2020.

“A big welcome to the Coach fam," the label announced on Instagram. "The award-winning actress, singer, producer and entertainer is the new global face of Coach."

"Coach is a timeless brand that I've always been a fan of....it speaks to my personal style –– an uptown/downtown mix," Lopez said in a statement.

Stuart Vevers, who joined Coach as executive creative director in September 2013, posted another sneak peek of the upcoming partnership with the caption "#exciting."

Lopez posted a campaign image on her own Instagram with the caption: “Thank you Coach! Exciting things coming soon!!!”

"Jennifer is so authentic," Vevers said in a statement. "She's determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way— she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign,"

The partnership comes after the entertainer, who has found herself atop scores of best-dressed lists, showcased the brand in her music video "All I Have," which debuted in 2002. In the video, Lopez is seen walking the streets of New York City carrying several bags from the leather goods brand.

Prior to this, Coach teamed up with Selena Gomez in the fall of 2017 with the launch of the Selena Grace bag and accessories line. The collection, which included ready-to-wear pieces, was designed by the star in collaboration with Vevers. In 2018, the duo launched their second collaboration, Coach x Selena Gomez.

A year later, the fashion brand announced its collaboration with Michael B. Jordan who became the first global face of Coach menswear.