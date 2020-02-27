Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

JCPenney tops holiday sales targets

Sales at stores open for more than a year fell 7%

Reuters
close
ThredUp CEO James Reinhart on how the resale platform is helping JCPenney and Macy's.video

JCPenney, Macy's enlist thredUP to bolster used clothing sales

ThredUp CEO James Reinhart on how the resale platform is helping JCPenney and Macy's.

J.C. Penney Co. on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly comparable sales, buoyed by demand for women's apparel.

Continue Reading Below

Sales at stores open for more than a year fell 7% in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, compared with expectations of a 7.3% slide, according to data from IBES Refinitiv.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Net income fell to $27 million, or 8 cents per share, from $75 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier, mainly due to the company's restructuring initiatives and a gain in the year-ago quarter.