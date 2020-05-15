Expand / Collapse search
JCPenny

JC Penney staves off bankruptcy

The retailer made a $17M interest payment

By FOXBusiness

J.C. Penney Co. made a $17 million interest payment, staving off bankruptcy, a regulatory filing showed.

Shares of the retailer have seen their value almost completely wiped out by a change in consumer preferences and a shift to e-commerce shopping from brick-and-mortar.

The company’s market capitalization hit a peak of $19.5 billion on June 19, 1998, according to Dow Jones Market Data. It was below $63 million at the end of the day Thursday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.