Japan's exports, imports fall due to coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Coronavirus has hit another measure of the Japanese economy.

The recession-hit country's exports plunged nearly 22 percent in April while imports fell 7 percent, the country's worst drop in more than a decade as the pandemic slammed global demand.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The drop in exports was the worst since the 2008 financial crisis.

For April, exports totaled $48 billion, down from the same month in 2019. Imports dropped to $57 billion, the Finance Ministry reported Thursday.

Like many other nations, Japan has asked people to work from home and maintain social distance to stop the virus from spreading.

SHELDON ADELSON'S LAS VEGAS SANDS GIVES UP ON $10B JAPAN CASINO PROJECT

By sector, exports of vehicles, machinery, chemicals and textiles fell most sharply.

Imports edged down in iron and steel products, foods such as fish and cereal, and computer parts.

Japan is in a technical recession after a contraction that began in the last quarter of last year deepened in the January-March quarter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tourism and travel had dwindled. Restaurants are closed or resorting to takeouts, and those that stay open are seeing fewer customers.

Even before, the world's third-largest economy barely eked out growth over some periods. The recent trade conflict between China and the U.S. also hurt Japan.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.