Japan to spend $10B on Lockheed Martin fighter jets

Japan may be a self-described pacifist country, but it’s poised to become the biggest foreign buyer of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets.
Continue Reading Below
Amid pressure from President Trump to buy more American goods and a rising military threat from China and North Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday approved a $10 billion purchase of 147 F-35 aircraft to replace its aging military jets.
It will make the development of Tokyo’s first post-World War II aircraft carriers, according to The Wall Street Journal.
More from FOX Business
That surpasses the U.K -- currently the largest foreign customer of the American manufacturer -- which has plans to buy 138 jets, according to the Journal.
Tokyo’s decision to increase its aircraft purchases came after Trump openly criticized a trade deficit between the two nations, and called on Japan to spend “massive amounts” on American defense products.
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.