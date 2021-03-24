Janet Yellen, Fed’s Jerome Powell testify on COVID-19 relief, economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are back on Capitol Hill to give a progress report on the pace of the COVID-19 relief efforts in the second day of testimony.

COVID-19 PANIC STOCK SELLING BURNED INVESTORS WITH SHORTEST BEAR MARKET EVER

While Powell assured lawmakers that inflation will rise, but won’t spiral out of control, Yellen hinted at forthcoming tax hikes which spooked the financial markets on Tuesday.

STOCKS BATTLE HIGHER, INTEL LEADS DOW

Stocks rebounded in early trading Wednesday with the exception of the Nasdaq Composite.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 32744.36 +321.21 +0.99% SP500 S&P 500 3932.42 +21.90 +0.56% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13171.281593 -56.42 -0.43%

For all the highlights, check out the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS