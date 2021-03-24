Janet Yellen, Fed's Jerome Powell testify on COVID-19 relief, economy
Investors await clues on future tax hikes
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are back on Capitol Hill to give a progress report on the pace of the COVID-19 relief efforts in the second day of testimony.
While Powell assured lawmakers that inflation will rise, but won’t spiral out of control, Yellen hinted at forthcoming tax hikes which spooked the financial markets on Tuesday.
Stocks rebounded in early trading Wednesday with the exception of the Nasdaq Composite.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|32584.87
|+161.72
|+0.50%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3913.46
|+2.94
|+0.08%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13071.647822
|-156.05
|-1.18%
