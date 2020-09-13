Jamie Dimon would be better NYC mayor than de Blasio after JPMorgan calls staff back to office: Navarro

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said he'd prefer JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon as New York City mayor over Bill de Blasio after Dimon called most of the bank's trading staff back to the office by Sept. 21 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"Good for Jamie Dimon," Navarro told "Sunday Morning Futures." "I'd rather have him mayor of New York than Bill de Blasio right now. He's putting priority of getting the greatest city in the world back into business."

Navarro pivoted to praising Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois-based health care company, after addressing JPMorgan Chase's ability to revive New York City.

"For me, the success long term is in places like Scarborough, Maine," he said. "Why do I say that? Well, Scarborough, Maine, is where Abbott Labs is. Abbott Labs is on the cutting edge of building out our testing capabilities."

"What you have is not just the ability to help our people defend themselves from the Chinese Comm Party virus, but it's also a boom outside the Portland area, a jobs boom," Navarro continued.

JPMorgan told senior employees of the sales and trading operation in London and New York that they and their teams must return to the office by Sept. 21, a person familiar with the matter told FOX Business.

Employees who have medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19 complications, or who live with someone considered at increased risk of severe illness, can continue working from home. That exemption also applies to employees with child-care issues.

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.