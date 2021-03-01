James Corden slims down, Weight Watchers’ investors make big gains

Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian and actor James Corden was spotted showing off his weight loss transformation on Sunday while running errands, just two months after he partnered with Weight Watchers.

The 42-year-old "Late Late Show" host — who was snapped by TMZ dressed in a black sweatshirt, black shorts and sneakers — vowed to keep a healthy lifestyle in January after years of battling the bulge.

“I’ve realized that every year for the past decade — probably even 15 years — on January first I’ve told myself and anyone that would listen that I’m going on a diet, I’m going to lose a load of weight," Corden said in a video message posted on the Weight Watchers website. "I'm fed up with the way I look, I'm fed up with being unhealthy and this is the year, this is the year I'm doing it.” Corden also credited his wife and kids for pushing him to make the change.

After being on Weight Watchers' program for five weeks, Corden told US Weekly that he has lost 16 pounds, while investors have been gaining.

The company's stock, which got a boost Monday, is up 28% this year, outpacing the S&P 500's 3.9% gain as Corden's journey appears to resonate with subscribers.

Last month an "interactive virtual experience" with Oprah, the company's largest individual shareholder, Corden, Jennifer Garner, and others, pulled in over 1 million views and 5 billion media impressions, CEO Mindy Grossman disclosed.

And the company sees even more momentum from Corden as they prepare a global marketing push.

"James Corden will be featured in our TV commercials in the U.S. and the UK. So I think that’s going to guide a lot of interest in our brand" said Nick Hotchin, Chief Operating Officer, during last week's earnings call.