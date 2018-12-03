Italian business leaders urge more infrastructure spending

Some 3,000 Italian business leaders from mainly small and medium sized firms are protesting in the northern city of Turin to pressure the government to invest in infrastructure and come up with clear plans for promoting economic growth.

Turin has been at the center of an ongoing battle over the future of a high-speed train linking Italy with France. The governing 5-Star Movement is staunchly against the project, which is supported by coalition partner, League.

In Monday's protest, which was organized by the Italian business lobby group Confindustria and another 11 smaller groups, the executives also urged the government to reach a deal with the European Union to avoid sanctions over its deficit-busting spending plan. The business groups represented at the protest account for 65 percent of Italy's annual GDP.