Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economy

ISM non-manufacturing bounces back in October

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump talks about how China is now paying the United States through tariffs and is also buying from American farmers. He also mentions how many jobs have been created during his presidency.video

Trump: 'America is the hottest economy' in the world

President Trump talks about how China is now paying the United States through tariffs and is also buying from American farmers. He also mentions how many jobs have been created during his presidency.

The U.S. services sector rebounded in October after hitting a three-year low in September.

Continue Reading Below

The ISM non-manufacturing index rose 2.1 percentage points to 54.7 as respondents remained “concerned about tariffs, labor resources and the geopolitical climate,” according to the Institute for Supply Management. A reading above 50 signals the sector is growing.

Business activity, new orders and employment all showed improvement while prices fell.

The services sector makes up about two-thirds of the U.S. economy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The upbeat report on the services sector comes days after a separate report showed America’s manufacturing sector remained in contraction last month. ISM manufacturing rose 0.5 percentage points to 48.3, ending a six-month streak of worsening numbers.