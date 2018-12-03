Is US bond market forecasting a recession?

Is the U.S. economy headed for a recession? One economic indicator may be pointing in that direction.

The spread between the 3-year and 5-year treasury yields inverted on Monday for the first time since 2007, which means the yield on the 5-year fell below the 3-year. Yield curve inversion has typically been considered an indication of recession because it means the interest rate on long-term bonds is lower than the rate on short-term bonds.

U.S. Treasury yields inverted in both 2000 and 2007.

The spread between the 3- and 5-year notes is not the most closely watched gap – the spread between the 2 and 10 is more closely followed. That, too, is also flattening. A flattening yield curve generally indicates weak economic growth compared to a steep curve, which indicates strong growth.

That said, U.S. economic growth generally remains solid. Manufacturing activity nationwide saw another uptick, as reported Monday. The Institute for Supply Management [ISM], an association of purchasing managers, said its manufacturing index rose to 59.3 in November, up from 57.7 in October. Readings above 50 point to economic expansion.

The unemployment rate remains at 3.7 percent, the lowest level since 1969. On Friday, investors will get the latest read on the job market for November.

Overall, global stock markets were boosted on Monday by prospects of easing tensions between the U.S. and China, after Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping agreed on a trade truce at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires over the weekend. The news also led to shorter duration treasury yields rising faster than longer duration, indicating investors may have a higher appetite for riskier assets.

Top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told FOX Business on Monday that China’s commitments should begin “immediately,” describing the developments on trade at the G20 as progress.