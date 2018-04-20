Is GE finally turning the corner?

GE posted an unexpectedly strong first-quarter earnings report Friday, thanks in part to successful cost cutting, offering a glimmer of hope that the ailing industrial conglomerate will turn itself around.

Continue Reading Below

GE earned $0.16 per share (adjusted) in the quarter, topping analysts’ expectations for $0.11. Revenue came in at $28.66 billion, surpassing the Thomson Reuters forecast for $27.45 billion.

Perhaps most importantly, the company reaffirmed its 2018 guidance, despite some expectations for a cut.

“The first quarter is a step forward in executing on our 2018 plan and we are seeing signs of progress in our performance," said CEO John Flannery. Industrial earnings, free cash flow, and margins all improved year over year. We reduced Industrial structural costs by $805 million and are on track to exceed our cost reduction goal of $2 billion in 2018.”

Flannery added that, “We are making significant progress on the $20 billion of dispositions planned for 2018 & 2019. There is no change to our framework for 2018.”

GE’s shares jumped about 5% in premarket trading.