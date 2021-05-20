IRS says cryptocurrency transfers over $10K need to be reported

Just as cryptocurrencies are seeing one the most volatile weeks in recent memory, the Internal Revenue Service wants a cut of the $2 trillion market.

The IRS disclosed Thursday "businesses that receive crypto assets with fair market value of more than $10,000" will need to be reported. This was detailed as part of President Biden's proposed American Families Plan. The move will also crack down on those attempting to avoid Uncle Sam.

"Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion" the plan explained.

Colonial Pipeline, the largest in the U.S., just paid nearly $5M in ransom after a hacking group tied to the Darkside shut down its systems, creating a gas shortage up and down the East Coast.

The guidance also comes as trading in the virtual currency market has exploded. Bitcoin, which touched a record $64,829, has collapsed to below the $40,000 level this week on word the Chinese plan their own crackdown.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who assumed his position in late April, has signaled he plans some type of regulation for the market, perhaps in tandem with Congress.

Coinbase, the largest publically traded crypto exchange, said it welcomes regulation if done right.

