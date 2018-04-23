Iraq to boost military cooperation with Czech Republic

article

The Czech and Iraqi defense ministers have vowed to further boost the military cooperation between their states.

Continue Reading Below

The Czechs previously sold 15 Czech-made L-159 light combat planes to Iraq and sent instructors to train pilots for the planes as part of international efforts to help Iraq fight Islamic State militants.

They have also given the Iraqi army weapons, ammunition, grenades and anti-tank grenade launchers.

Iraqi Defense Minister Erfan al-Hayali says the Czech planes significantly helped in the fight against the Islamic State group. During his three-day visit, Al-Hayali is scheduled to visit a number of Czech army producers. He says concrete deals are to be announced in the near future.

The Czech government is also planning to increase the number of Czech troops in Iraq from 50 to 110.