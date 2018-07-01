Iran vice president says private sector to buy, export oil

Iran's first vice president is saying the country's private sector will be able to buy and export crude oil under a new plan to combat U.S. sanctions.

Eshaq Jahangiri made the comments Sunday in a televised speech.

He said oil will be available on Iran's domestic stock market under the plan.

"Our attempt is to defeat U.S. policies in the sale of oil and we are pretty sure we will sell our oil as much as we need," he added.

President Donald Trump's administration has threatened close allies such as South Korea with sanctions if they don't cut off Iranian imports by early November. It comes as Trump pulled the U.S. out of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers in May.