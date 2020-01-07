Expand / Collapse search
Iran state TV: Tehran fires at Iraqi base housing US troops

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran state TV says Tehran has launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general.

State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

U.S. forces could not be immediately reached for comment.

