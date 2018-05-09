Iran deal exit: Boeing plays down revenue loss

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday the airplane maker will “follow the government’s lead” when it comes to business dealings with Tehran after the U.S. withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement and imposed sanctions.

Muilenburg, speaking at the Economic Club of Washington, played down the potential loss in revenue the Chicago-based company may face as a result of the president’s decision, saying it had not made any production commitments for Iran Air’s orders of the 737 MAX and the 777 wide body.

“None of the airplanes are in our backlog,” Muilenburg said. “So we had been pushing some of those out to mitigate our risk.”

Shares of the world’s largest plane maker were about 2% higher following the chief executive’s comments.

Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. would withdraw from the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. It was crafted in 2015 under President Barack Obama and agreed to by the U.S., Russia, China and other countries in Europe. Trump called the deal “defective at its core” and signed a presidential memorandum to reinstate sanctions on Iran.

“We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction,” Trump said Tuesday in his address to the nation, warning that any nation who aids Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons could also be “strongly sanctioned” by the U.S.