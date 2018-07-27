IQVIA Holdings Delivers Another Beat and Raise

IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) reported its second-quarter results on Tuesday, July 24. The leading provider of contract research services to the life sciences industry yet again showed top- and bottom-line growth that outpaced the high end of its guidance range.

Let's dig into the company's results to see what happened during the period and find out what the future may hold for this thriving business.

IQVIA Holdings Q2 results: The raw numbers

Metric Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Year-Over-Year Change Revenue $2.57 billion $2.36 billion 9% Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization $533 million $467 million 14.1% Adjusted net income $270 million $229 million 17.9% Adjusted earnings per share $1.29 $1.03 25.2%

What happened with IQVIA this quarter?

Revenue from Technology & Analytics Solutions -- which was previously known as Commercial Solutions -- grew 14% to $1.01 billion.

Research & Development Solutions revenue grew 9.6% to $1.35 billion.

Revenue from Contract Sales & Medical Solutions -- which was formerly known as Integrated Engagement Services -- fell 13% to $206 million.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 14% to $533 million. This figure also exceeded guidance.

Management spent $573 million on buybacks during the period. The company had the green light to buy back about $1 billion worth of stock as of the end of the quarter.

Diluted shares outstanding fell by 5.6% year over year thanks to the company's generous repurchase program.

The book-to-bill ratio during the period was 1.27.

R&D Solutions' backlog expanded to $15.7 billion at quarter-end.

What management had to say

IQVIA's CEO Ari Bousbib was pleased to report that the company's spending plans have been paying off for shareholders:

Looking forward

Management projected that the company's momentum will continue into the upcoming quarter:

Metric Q3 2018 Guidance Range Q3 2017 Actual Growth Revenue $2.55 billion to $2.6 billion $2.47 billion 3% to 5% Adjusted EBITDA $540 million to $560 million $512 million 5% to 9% Adjusted EPS $1.35 to $1.42 $1.19 13% to 19%

The better-than-expected start to the year allowed management to bump up its full-year guidance:

Metric New 2018 Forecast Change From Previous Guidance at Midpoint Revenue $10.25 billion to $10.4 billion $20 million Adjusted EBITDA $2.17 billion to $2.23 billion $15 million Adjusted EPS $5.20 to $5.45 $0.125

IQVIA's second-quarter results continue to demonstrate that this business is executing incredibly well. The growing backlog, strong book-to-bill ratio, and raised guidance should also provide investors with confidence that the company's future continues to look bright.

Wall Street bid up shares a few percentage points in early-morning trading following the report. The bullish move makes sense given the company's solid results. Even with today's bump, shares are only trading for about 22 times the midpoint of full-year adjusted EPS guidance. I think that's an attractive valuation for a company that is clearly executing well and is projecting to grow profits in excess of 15% annually over the next five years.

Count me as a bull.

