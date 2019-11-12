Investors look to Trump speech for progress on China trade deal

Investors will anxiously be paying attention to the Economic Club of New York at lunchtime.

That's when President Trump gives a speech that may give hints on how progress in the trade negotiations is going between Beijing and Washington.

Recent comments from the president and others appear to suggest the two sides are struggling to finish Phase 1 of what was thought to be a three part deal.

How he describes the current situation will be of interest to the markets.

Trump is also expected to call attention to the strong gains in the stock market and economy as a whole since his election.

Although on Monday, stocks struggled amid concern that the U.S. and China are struggling to get an initial trade deal done, with the S&P 500 slipping as much as 0.6 percent.

On trade, analysts expect any Phase 1 deal to suspend tariffs planned to be imposed on December 15, as well as ramp up Chinese agricultural purchases from the US and address some intellectual property issues in China.