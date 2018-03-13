Investors eye inflation: Charles Schwab talks stock market turbulence

article

A strong earnings season alongside recent inflation data have helped keep global markets mostly in the green, but trade worries with the soon-to-be imposed tariffs and the Federal Reserve’s decision on the pace of interest rate hikes are also weighing on markets.

Continue Reading Below

Charles Schwab Corporation founder and Chairman Charles Schwab joins FOX Business for an exclusive interview with Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria,” to discuss.

This a developing story, please check back for updates.

Check out more from Mornings with Maria

http://www.foxbusiness.com/shows/mornings-with-maria