Intuit in talks to buy Mailchimp for over $10B: report

If the deal goes through, it would be Intuit's largest deal to date

Intuit Inc. is in talks to buy email marketing company Mailchimp for more than $10 billion, according to Bloomberg News.

Intuit is the developer of TurboTax and QuickBooks software.

Nothing has been decided yet and talks could still fall apart, according to people familiar with the situation.

Other buyers may even emerge for Mailchimp.

Mailchimp concentrates on digital marketing services.

Both companies provide services for small businesses.

TURBOTAX MAKER INTUIT TO BUY CREDIT KARMA IN $7.1B DEAL

Intuit bought Credit Karma last year in a $7.1 billion deal, according to Bloomberg.

If a deal between Intuit and Mailchimp goes through, it would be Intuit's largest deal to date, according to the report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
INTU INTUIT, INC. 566.11 +0.54 +0.10%

The companies have not responded to requests for comment.

Bloomberg had reported in August that Mailchimp was exploring a possible sale and was also considering selling a minority stake.