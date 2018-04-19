Intel ditching wearables like smart glasses, report

article

Intel is shutting down it’s New Devices Group which developed the Vaunt smart glasses project, according to published reports.

Shutting down the unit is expected to cost jobs from a team that has around 200 people.

That group was formed in 2013 to develop products such as fitness trackers and smart glasses, but the products weren’t successful despite having partnerships with Oakley and Tag Heuer.

Intel will stay focused on making chips for various applications as well as other hardware.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich announced the formation of the group in 2013, soon after taking over from Paul Otellini.

Intel shares are up 48 percent in the past year.