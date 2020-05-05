Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tech

Intel buys Moovit app for $900M to boost bet on robotic cars

Intel plans to combine Moovit with Mobileye

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 4

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Intel is making a move that could lead to involvement in the self-driving car industry.

Continue Reading Below

The chip maker is buying transportation-planning service Moovit for $900 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This gives Intel another tool to use in its push to become a major player in the race to create the technology needed to build fleets of taxis that will be able to transport passengers without a human driver behind the wheel.

Moovit, an 8-year-old company based in Israel, makes an app that compiles data from public transit systems, ride-hailing services and other resources to help its 800 million users plan the best ways to get around.

INTEL PLEDGES $50M TOWARD CORONAVIRUS FIGHT, INCLUDING TECH HELP FOR VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

Intel plans to combine Moovit with Mobileye, a self-driving car specialist that Intel bought for about $15 billion in 2017.

Mobileye's revenue has ballooned from $210 million in 2017 to $879 million last year.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
INTCINTEL CORPORATION57.99+0.52+0.90%

“Intel’s purpose is to create world-changing technology that enriches the lives of every person on earth,” said the company's CEO Bob Swan.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Intel already acquired a stake in Moovit in 2018 when it was among a group of investors who injected $50 million into the startup. Since its inception, Moovit had raised more than $130 million from venture capitalists and other investors.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.