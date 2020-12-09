DoorDash IPO delivers big, shares soar 86%

DoorDash Inc. shares opened at $182 Wednesday in their opening trade on the New York Stock Exchange after indications were as high as $200.

The stock, which gained over 85% closed at $189.51.

This is well above the initial pricing of $102 apiece on Tuesday evening. They were initially expected to price between $90 and $95 per share.

DoorDash shares trade under the ticker DASH on the New York Stock Exchange.

CEO Tony Xu, in a tweet, celebrated by saying "Starting our next chapter..."

Wednesday’s initial public offering raised $3.37 billion, giving DoorDash an early valuation of over $60 billion on a fully-diluted basis. The IPO makes DoorDash the second-largest company to go public this year after Quicken Loans-parent Rocket Cos. debuted in July at $44 billion.

DoorDash saw its market share surge to nearly 50%, up from 33%, as more people used food delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It competes with UberEats and GrubHub.

The company reported third-quarter revenue rose 268% from a year ago to $879 million. Order volume through the first nine months of the year increased to $16.5 billion from $5.5 billion.

