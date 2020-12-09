Expand / Collapse search
DoorDash IPO delivers big, shares soar 86%

Shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DASH

FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino discusses DoorDash's debut on Wall Street and the Georgia runoff elections. video

DoorDash surging after IPO represents change in the way we live and work: Gasparino

DoorDash Inc. shares opened at $182 Wednesday in their opening trade on the New York Stock Exchange after indications were as high as $200.

The stock, which gained over 85% closed at $189.51.

DASHDOORDASH INC.187.200.000.00%

This is well above the initial pricing of $102 apiece on Tuesday evening. They were initially expected to price between $90 and $95 per share.

DoorDash shares trade under the ticker DASH on the New York Stock Exchange.

CEO Tony Xu, in a tweet, celebrated by saying "Starting our next chapter..."

Wednesday’s initial public offering raised $3.37 billion, giving DoorDash an early valuation of over $60 billion on a fully-diluted basis. The IPO makes DoorDash the second-largest company to go public this year after Quicken Loans-parent Rocket Cos. debuted in July at $44 billion.

DoorDash saw its market share surge to nearly 50%, up from 33%, as more people used food delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It competes with UberEats and GrubHub.

UBERUBER TECHNOLOGIES INC.53.78+0.78+1.48%
GRUBGRUBHUB INC71.13+4.23+6.32%

The company reported third-quarter revenue rose 268% from a year ago to $879 million. Order volume through the first nine months of the year increased to $16.5 billion from $5.5 billion.

