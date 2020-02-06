Casper IPO spikes in trading debut

Casper Sleep Inc. shares spiked 29 percent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday morning, opening at $14.50 apiece.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CSPR CASPER SLEEP INC 15.34 +0.84 +5.79%

The New York-based online mattress retailer priced 8.35 million shares at $12 apiece, the bottom end of its expected range, on Wednesday evening, raising $100.2 million. Earlier Wednesday, shares were expected to price between $17 and $19 apiece.

At $12 a share, Casper is valued at $470 million, about half of what was expected a year ago.

Through the first nine months of 2019, Casper lost $67.4 million on sales of $312.3 million, according to a regulatory filing.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies served as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Casper shares trade under the ticker CSPR.