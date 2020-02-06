Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

IPOs

Casper IPO spikes in trading debut

Shares trade under the ticker 'CSPR'

By FOXBusiness
close
Casper Sleep Inc, CEO Philip Krim discusses his company’s strong growth and his plan to launch more brick-and-mortar locations.video

Casper CEO: We’re building a generational company

Casper Sleep Inc, CEO Philip Krim discusses his company’s strong growth and his plan to launch more brick-and-mortar locations.

Casper Sleep Inc. shares spiked 29 percent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday morning, opening at $14.50 apiece.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CSPRCASPER SLEEP INC15.34+0.84+5.79%

The New York-based online mattress retailer priced 8.35 million shares at $12 apiece, the bottom end of its expected range, on Wednesday evening, raising $100.2 million. Earlier Wednesday, shares were expected to price between $17 and $19 apiece.

At $12 a share, Casper is valued at $470 million, about half of what was expected a year ago.

Through the first nine months of 2019, Casper lost $67.4 million on sales of $312.3 million, according to a regulatory filing.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies served as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Casper shares trade under the ticker CSPR.