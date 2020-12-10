Airbnb soars over 100% in opening Nasdaq trade
The stock opened at $146
Airbnb Inc. shares surged over 100% Thursday in their opening trade on the Nasdaq.
Shares of the San Francisco-based online travel accommodations booking website opened at $146 after pricing at $68 on Wednesday evening. They were expected to price between $56 and $60 per share. Shares trade under the ticker ABNB.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ABNB
|AIRBNB INC
|145.50
|n.a.
|n.a.%
IPO FLOODGATES OPEN AS AIRBNB, DOORDASH PREP STOCK-MARKET DEBUTS
The pricing raised $3.7 billion and gave Airbnb a $47 billion valuation on a diluted basis, making it the largest initial public offering of 2020. The post-IPO gains ran the company's market value to more than $100 billion. Quicken Loans parent, Rocket Cos., debuted in July at an almost $44 billion valuation.
Airbnb will now compete for investor funds with major hotel chains.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MAR
|MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC.
|131.07
|+0.60
|+0.46%
|H
|HYATT HOTELS
|73.60
|-0.20
|-0.27%
|WH
|WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
|58.42
|+0.14
|+0.24%
Like hotels, Airbnb’s business was hit hard as stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 eliminated most nonessential travel.
The company reported April bookings fell by 72% from the year prior, resulting in more than 1,900 layoffs, or about 25% of its workforce.
Business rebounded as the economy reopened, with revenue down 19% year-over-year to $1.34 billion in the most recent quarter. The company reported a quarterly profit of $219 million.