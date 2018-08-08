Infinera's Turnaround Continues to Take Hold

Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) reported its second-quarter results on Aug. 7. As expected, high demand for the company's ICE4 products continues to drive revenue and margins higher. The increased scale is helping the company to inch closer to profitability. Management also recently announced that it is shelling out $430 million to acquire Coriant, which is a privately held network equipment supplier. The transaction will nearly double the company's size.

Infinera second-quarter results: The raw numbers

Continue Reading Below

Metric Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Change (YOY) Revenue $208.2 million $176.8 million 17.8% Non-GAAP net income ($1.3 million) ($22.8 million) N/A Non-GAAP earnings per share ($0.01) ($0.15) N/A

What happened with Infinera this quarter?

Revenue of $208 million landed in the middle of management's guidance range.

Management stated that ICE4 products "grew as a percentage of revenue" but didn't provide an exact figure. For context, this figure was 30% of revenue in the previous quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 43.9%, which was at the high end of management's guidance.

Non-GAAP net loss continues to fall and was only $1.3 million during the period, or $0.01 per share. This was better than management's guidance had suggested.

What management had to say

CEO Tom Fallon was pleased to report that this was the company's fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth. He credited the gains to substantial customer interest in the company's next-generation products. Moreover, he believes that new products and the pending acquisition of Coriant will drive continued growth:

Advertisement

Fallon also reaffirmed all of the financial targets that are expected to materialize as part of the acquisition of Coriant. Specifically, the company plans on realizing synergies of $100 million in 2019 and an additional $150 million by 2021. Management plans on providing investors with a deeper look at its integration plans in the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead

On the call with analysts, CFO Brad Feller said he expected that the company's momentum will carry over into the current quarter. However, the company also forecast that margins are going to decline:

Metric Q3 2018 Guidance Q3 2017 Actual Revenue $200 million to $220 million $192.6 million Non-GAAP gross margin 36% to 40% 39.1% Non-GAAP earnings per share ($0.03) to ($0.07) ($0.11)

Feller also updated his guidance for the full year. Revenue in the back half of 2018 is expected to land between $420 million and $430 million. This revenue range is expected to drive full-year revenue growth of about 13%. The company also expects to achieve non-GAAP profitability in the fourth quarter.

10 stocks we like better than InfineraWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Infinera wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Infinera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.