Indian court rejects probe into Rafale fighter jets deal

India's top court has rejected petitions by activists seeking a probe into the government purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi says there is no reason to doubt the government's decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar deal.

The deal has become a major political issue in India with main opposition Indian National Congress party accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of buying the aircraft at nearly three times the price being negotiated when it was in power before Modi came to power in 2014.

The government has refuted the claim, but says a secrecy clause governs the deal's pricing.

Gogoi said on Friday that it was not the job of the court to deal with the comparative details of the pricing.