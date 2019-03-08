Steve Forbes says emotions are your enemy when it comes to investing

On Saturday, investors on Wall Street will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the longest bull market in U.S. history.

In an interview with FOX Business’ Connell McShane, Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes explained how millions of people missed out on the bull market’s 10-year streak.

“Precisely because they let emotions rule,” Forbes said on Thursday. He went on to say that the real axing in the stock market is that, “if you feel good, don’t; if you feel bad, do it. In terms of investing, emotions are your enemy.”

Forbes added that most people were pessimistic in March of 2009 when the markets tank during the financial crisis and “so they missed the real turn.” The key thing now is looking into the future and despite all the back and forth over trade talks between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to an optimistic Forbes.

“I do think there’s gonna be a deal. When you do get that deal, then people know what the rules of the game are. And you have much more confidence in investing when you know what the landscape is instead of the uncertainty we have now,” he said.